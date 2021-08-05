Alia Bhatt chronicles 'random hair feels' in a selfie leaving us envious of her tresses; PIC

Actress is quite active on her Instagram handle and whenever she steps out, she ensures to update her fans via the same. Speaking of this, on Thursday, the gorgeous Brahmastra star stepped out in the city in her car and to while away her time, she chronicled her 'good hair' day in a selfie. The star, who has been in the headlines today owing to the photos that surfaced from Darlings set, gave us a glimpse of her look of the day with her selfie and in a way, chronicled her good hair day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a selfie in which she is seen sitting in her car while heading out. While chilling, she is seen clicking a selfie in which she is seen clad in a V neck light-coloured top. Alia is seen accessorising her look with a pair of gold earrings. Her hair was left open and was placed on one side of her face. Alia's long tresses covered one half of her face and as she clicked her selfie, the actress looked pretty. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "Random hair feels."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Alia was spotted in the city with when she visited beau 's under-construction house, Krishna Raj. The video from the construction site of Alia and Neetu's hug went viral on social media.

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Besides this, Alia also has Brahmastra with Ranbir, RRR with director SS Rajamouli and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with .

