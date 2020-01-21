Alia Bhatt clarifies she didn't get injured on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi; Resumes shoot from today

There were reports that Alia Bhatt, who began shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi on Christmas 2020, had hurt her back while shooting for the film.

had created a strong buzz on the internet after her look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi was out. Not only Alia's fans buy even Bollywood celebrities like , , and others were all in praise of the actress's look from the film. Alia Bhatt had begun shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi on Christmas 2020 and was on a break for a while. She resumed shooting for the movie recently. A recent post of Alia with her pet cat, Eddie raised concerns for her viewers.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "Selfie time with mommy cause she’s hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2am. Eddie and mommy (2020).” Everyone started reporting that Alia had hurt herself while shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Recently, Alia shared a note clarifying that she was NOT hurt on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi infact it was an old injury that has been acting up for a while. She also said that she is back in action and will be resuming shoot for the film today. The actress further thanked her well-wishers and said that she is doing better now.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Alia's RRR co-star and Vijay Raaz. The film is slated to release on September 11, 2020, and is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada under their respective banners Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited.

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt snuggles up in bed with Eddie as she injures her back while shooting; PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Read More