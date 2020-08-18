Alia Bhatt clicks an adorable selfie as her pet cat Eddie falls asleep nearby; Take a look

Alia Bhatt adores her pet Eddie a lot and her latest Instagram post is proof. Check out her new selfie with the furry little guy.

is known to be an avid pet lover and we get proof of the same through her social media timeline. The actress often shares pictures and videos with her furry friends thereby leaving the fans in complete awe. Just like many other people, she had also been under home quarantine for the longest possible time and kept on sharing bits and pieces related to her life on social media. No doubt, Alia also enjoys a massive fan following.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the actress has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is all things adorable. Alia’s pet cat Eddie sleeps nearby her as she clicks an adorable selfie of the two of them together. Needless to say, she looks pretty even without makeup. The gorgeous beauty has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “The one where Eddie falls asleep and I take a selfie.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her next movie which is Sadak 2. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Makarand Deshpande, and others in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. It is slated to release on 28th August 2020. The actress will then been seen alongside and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. She has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia will also be playing an instrumental role in RRR.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt enables comments on Instagram after keeping it 'limited' for almost two months

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×