Alia Bhatt compares her life to an owl; Shares an early morning pack up boomerang video

made her debut in Bollywood in Student Of The Year opposite and . It was no looking back for the actress since then. The actress gained a lot of fame and popularity since then. She has a great fan following and many of them look upto her as an idol. While her work life is definitely on a rise, her personal life too seems to be going well as she recently returned to Mumbai post her New Year vacay with and Ayan Mukerji.

As soon as Alia returned to the city after her vacation, the actress has been busy shooting for Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. She has been sharing some glimpses from the shoot since then. Today early morning Alia shared a boomerang video of her with her fans on her Instagram story. The actress was returning back home from her shoot after an early morning pack up. In the video, the Kalank actress is wearing a grey top and a beam of light is flashing on her face. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "The owl life. Pack up :)" The timing she mentioned was 06:22 am.

Check out Alia Bhatt's video here:

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for not one but multiple films, and out of those, the actress has been working on Sadak 2, her first-ever film with father Mahesh Bhatt, and she has also been shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, another first with Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, she recently kickstarted the shoot for her first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

