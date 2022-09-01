Alia Bhatt CONFIRMS Shah Rukh Khan's appearance in Brahmastra as 'Vanar Astra' in new video; WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva is one of the most-anticipated movies of this year. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film also marks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first project together. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the film is scheduled to release on 9 September 2022 in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The makers are currently doing a countdown for Brahmastra and now ahead of the film's release, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress unveiled Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited promo.

Shah Rukh Khan's role in Brahmastra has been talked about for months now. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor will be playing the role of Vanar Astra in the film. Taking to her Twitter handle, Alia wrote: "8 DAYS TO GO! Brahmāstra releasing 09.09.2022." However, King Khan's face is not quite seen in the promo video. Meanwhile, recently, Mouni, who is playing an antagonist confirmed SRK's cameo and told Bollywood Hungama that he will be making a guest appearance in Brahmastra.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's promo:

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is one of the most expensive Indian films to date. The film was announced in July 2014 but was delayed by several years. It has been filmed in locations including Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Parvati in Brahmastra 2. According to our sources, Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters - MahaDev and Parvati.

