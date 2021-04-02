Alia Bhatt confirms testing positive for COVID 19; Goes into home quarantine as she urges fans to stay safe

Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, has stated that she is following all safety protocols after getting diagnosed with coronavirus.

The second wave of COVID 19 has been taking a massive toll on the nation with the number of cases increasing with every passing day. In fact, our showbiz world is also struggling to keep the deadly virus at bay with several celebs battling with coronavirus. And now another A-lister has joined the list of celebs tested positive for COVID 19. We are talking about who has recently been diagnosed with the deadly virus. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has confirmed the news on social media and revealed that she is in home quarantine at the moment.

Share your comment ×