Alia Bhatt congratulates newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar with a special note: You look so beautiful

After a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony, popular actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar as per Bengali traditions. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa with close friends and family in attendance. Jia Mustafa, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami Bijlani, Mandira Bedi and many others were spotted at the couple’s wedding. Glimpses from their wedding rituals are have left the internet in a tizzy.

Apart from fans, many celebrities have congratulated the newlyweds on their big day. A few moments back, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and penned a sweet note congratulating the wife and the husband. Sharing a picture from their mandap, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Congratulations Moun! You look so beautiful and happyyyyy!!!! Wishing you both all the love in the world!” along with red heart emoticons.

Even Neha Dhupia showered love on the newlywed couple in town and wrote, “congratulations @imouniroy @nambiar13… Best times, best wishes” with several heart emoticons. Earlier today, Anushka Sharma also penned a note and said 'live in love' as Mouni got married to Suraj. "Congratulations...Cherish this beautiful bond of friendship and togetherness!! Live in love,” her note read.

For the uninitiated, Mouni Roy has been dating Suraj Nambiar for a while now. As per the reports, they first met each other on New Year’s eve 2019 in Dubai. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

