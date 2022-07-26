Alia Bhatt continues her love affair with black, gets clicked outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office; PICS

Alia Bhatt is an actress who has always won hearts with her style statements. Be it her airport looks, her red carpet look, looks from the trailer launch or her casual look, Alia never misses a chance to get a thumbs up from the fashion police. And as the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, she has been grabbing attention with maternity style as well. Interestingly, Alia has been quite fond of the black colour these days and has made sure to add it to her wardrobe.

The Raazi actress was recently seen slaying in black once again as she was clicked outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. In the pics, Alia looked stunning in a black style kurti with a matching palazzo and it had a floral print. She completed the look with a pair of black sandals and kept her tresses open. Alia was clicked as she was making her way towards her car and was all smiles for the shutterbugs. For the uninitiated, Alia and Bhansali had collaborated recently for Gangubai Kathiawadi and the movie had opened to rave reviews.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of her maiden production Darlings. Also starring Shefali Shah, Roshan Matthew and Vijay Varma in the lead, the movie will be releasing on Netflix on August 5. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra which will mark her first collaboration with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in the lead and will release on September 9.

