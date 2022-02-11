Alia Bhatt continues her love affair with white sarees as she shares NEW pics from Gangubai promotions.

Alia Bhatt is keeping up in style with her Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions and dishing out one gorgeous look after another. Continuing her love affair with white sarees, the actress took to social media to share yet another stunning look. This time around, Alia opted for a white and yellow detailed saree and silver ethnic earrings to amp up her look. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Alia captioned it with her usual white heart and a crescent moon emoji that she has been using for all her Gangubai posts.

Needless to say, fans loved Alia Bhatt's look and were floored by how effortlessly the actress carried a saree. "Looking so pretty," commented on one user. While another wrote, "Gangubai," with several fire emojis.

Check out Alia Bhatt's latest white saree look: