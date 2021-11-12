Is Alia Bhatt convincing Ranbir Kapoor to perform a couple dance at Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal’s wedding?

With the wedding season near, the tinsel town of Bollywood has been buzzing with excitement. Until now, speculations about Rajkummar Rao – Patralekhaa, Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were rife. Another speculated wedding added to this list is that of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. Yes! The actors have reportedly decided to tie the nuptial knot on the 21st of November. And if reports are to be believed, Anushka’s dear and close friend Alia is planning on performing a dance number with beau Ranbir Kapoor on the special day.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, a source close to Alia has revealed that the Highway actress is preparing a couple dance with Ranbir to surprise BFF Anushka on her wedding day. The source says, “Alia already has a song in her mind for her performance with Ranbir Kapoor. It's not a big performance, just a one, one, and a half-minute thingy with others too, a parody. So, it's likely to begin with Alia-Ranbir and then the others will join them.” The source further adds, “Ranbir is very shy, so let's see if it happens and he gives a nod for the same."

Adding further, the source said that although Alia is looking forward to perform at her BFF’s wedding, she is way more excited to perform with Ranbir.

In other news, reports suggest that Alia and Ranbir are looking to exchange wedding vows in April 2022. Earlier, the buzz was that the couple will be walking down the wedding aisle in December 2021. However, according to a report in ETimes, both Alia and Ranbir have work commitments to complete before their wedding, because of which, they have pushed the plans for their big day to April of the coming year.

