Alia Bhatt cracks up after the paparazzi address her as 'Gangubai' while clicking her photos

Alia Bhatt returned from Delhi's winters to Mumbai's pleasant weather over the weekend as the actress wrapped up shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. On Tuesday, Alia was snapped out and about in the city as the actress returned and got back to work.

Today, she was snapped in a fun olive dress and tan brown boots as she stepped out of her car for a meeting. Alia made sure to mask up and did not take it off for photos. However, the paparazzi requested the actress to pose without the mask. While requesting Alia to come forward and remove her mask, the paparazzi hilariously called her as Gangubai.

Alia cracked up when she heard the paps address her as the next character that she will be playing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Click here to watch Alia Bhatt's video!

Meanwhile, Alia will be beginning 2022 with a bang as the actress' next mega project RRR will be releasing in January. While Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR were set to release a day apart, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now pushed the film's release.

As for SS Rajamouli's RRR, the film starring Alia, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn will be releasing its trailer on Thursday, 9 December.

