Alia Bhatt is craving for extra sunshine and trees and we hope beau Ranbir Kapoor is listening; See PHOTO

was recently snapped at the special screening of BFF, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s film- Guilty and little did Alia know that her presence at the screening would reveal her phones mobile cover to her fans. That’s right! While entering the theatre, it so happened that Alia Bhatt’s mobile light was on and that is when the paparazzi captured the phone and what we could see was a loved up photo of Alia Bhatt and beau . That said, today, this Raazi actress took to social media to post a candid photo wherein she is showing off her back and alongside the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Ummm. One holiday please? With extra sunshine & extra trees.. To go :) thanks…”

In the photo, Alia is seen wearing a floral dress which has a deep neck, and sporting wet hair and as always, she looks gorgeous. Well, besides work, ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other, news of their wedding has been doing the rounds, and as per reports, it is being said that the couple will get married in December this year. Reportedly, their wedding will take place following the release of the Ayan Mukerji directed fantasy drama Brahmastra, on December 4.

However, during a recent interview, when Alia was asked about the wedding, she had dismissed the rumours as she said that every week, there is a new wedding date. On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a kickass lineup of films- Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, ’s Takht, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also, it is being said that might be seen in a special dance number in Bhansali’s film.

Check out Alia Bhatt's throwback vacation post here:

