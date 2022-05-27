Alia Bhatt cries 'happy tears' as she reacts to Ranbir Kapoor cradling a baby: 'This video is a full vibe'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. After a few years of dating, the couple took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14, this year at their residence, Vastu, in Bandra, Mumbai, surrounded by close friends and family members. After their wedding, the two lovebirds also hosted a bash for their industry friends in Mumbai.

Recently, a video of Ranbir cradling a baby has surfaced on the internet and it is simply unmissable. In it, the baby is seen pointing toward the camera and laughing as the Barfi actor plays with the baby in his arms. He is also seen kissing the kid on his forehead and then flashing his million-dollar smile to the camera. Now, his wifey, Alia has reacted to the viral video on her social media handle.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress re-shared the reel on her Instagram story and wrote: "Okay. This video is a full vibe." She also added a crying emoji alongside. In the video, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is seen dressed in a grey T-shirt and denim pants, he looked cool and dapper as ever. He also sported a blue cap.

Check out Alia Bhatt's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's video:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Ranbir attended filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in Mumbai along with his mother Neetu Kapoor. However, Alia skipped the celebrations as she is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead.

On the work front, the newlyweds have many interesting projects in their pipeline. Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022.

