Alia Bhatt cuddling her 'sulky cat is just what you need to drive the remaining Monday blues away; PHOTO

Alia Bhatt's latest photo on Instagram is every bit cute and we definitely can't get enough of it. Check it out.

's social media feed is definitely an interesting watch with all that it has in store and while it does give out major fashion inspiration with all the ever so stunning outfits, the actress often keeps us updated with what is up with her cat, Mr. Edward, photos of which she keeps sharing on social media. Time and again, we have come across her posts that are just adorable and well, if nothing, it does often want us to have a cat as well.

And today, Alia shared another photo with him where we can see her cuddling up to him, while he seems to be probably sulking since she called him Mr. Sulky Edward. Alia is definitely happy as she shared the photo on social media while the cat is probably enjoying the snuggling up as well, because why not? Alia is lying on the bed with him while she also has her laptop on the bed, and it seems like a lazy day.

Check out Alia Bhatt's photo right here:

(ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt shoots flying kisses as she features in a video with Tik Tok star Sameeksha Sud)

As far as the professional front is concerned, Alia has been keeping rather busy with the array of projects she has at hand. She has been shooting for Brahmastra's last leg and has also shot for Sadak 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from these films, she will be seen in Takht, and RRR.

Credits :Instagram

Read More