Alia Bhatt cutely fixing hubby Ranbir Kapoor's hair for paps will surely melt your heart; PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently basking in the success of their recently released film, Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial marks the husband-wife duo's first-ever appearance on-screen together. Well, the couple got married this year in April, and soon after that, the actress announced her pregnancy. Since then, the duo has been giving major couple goals and are often snapped together for Brahmastra promotions. The actress is nailing the maternity fashion every time she is stepping out and in all her pictures, her pregnancy glow is unmissable. Well, today also it was no different. Alia was seen in simple comfy attire along with Ayan Mukerji, Nagarjuna, and her husband Ranbir Kapoor. But what caught our attention was Alia fixing Ranbir’s hair for a perfect click.

While Alia was seen wearing a satin mustard loose shirt and jeans, Ranbir kept it casual in a white T-shirt and jeans. Alia kept her hair open and happily posed for the shutterbugs. She was even smiling and talking to the paparazzi. But the most adorable moment was when Alia started fixing her husband, Ranbir’s hair for a perfect picture, and needless to say, it was too cute to miss.

Meanwhile, a report in India Today suggests that after the success of Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia are planning to do more films together in the future. The duo is keen to do a romantic-comedy movie. "Both Ranbir and Alia were waiting for Brahmastra's release before deciding to work in a film again. They wanted to get feedback from the audience to explore more films in the future. They were offered films in the past, but the duo said no to them. However, the success of Brahmastra is making them explore more options together. They wish to do a romantic comedy together. About Brahmastra, they are really happy with the feedback received. In future, if any offer comes to them, they will consider if it is good," said the source.

On the work front, apart from Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.



Coming to Ranbir Kapoor, the actor will be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

