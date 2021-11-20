Alia Bhatt dances like no one’s watching at BFF Anushka Ranjan Kapoor’s pre wedding festivities; WATCH

Alia Bhatt is one of the actresses who loves to wear her heart on the sleeves. The actress never shies from expressing her love towards her loved ones and believes in enjoying life to the fullest. So, as her best friend Anushka Ranjan Kapoor is set to tie the knot with beau Aditya Seal, Alia made sure to be a part of the celebrations and is having a gala time with her girl gang. In fact, a video of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has surfaced on the internet wherein she was seen dancing like a free bird.

In the video, Alia was seen dressed in a bright red coloured outfit which had a shimmery red coloured blouse which she has paired with an embroidered palazzo and a without sleeves shrug. The Student of the Year actress was seen dancing her heart out to the dhol beats of the song Dardi Rab Rab Kardi by Daler Mehndi. In fact, Alia was also seen singing the song along with her friends as they grooved to the dhol beats together.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s dance video:

To note, Anushka will be tying the knot with beau Aditya Seal on November 21 in Mumbai. The couple is said to be dating each other for a long time and it is reported that the Indoo Ki Jawani actor had proposed his ladylove in Paris around four years ago. While the wedding festivities going on in full swing, Alia has made sure to take time out for the celebration from her ongoing shooting schedule for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.