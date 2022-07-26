Alia Bhatt dances to Ranbir's Channa Mereya at Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani schedule wrap; Ranveer, KJo cheer

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt ever since she announced her pregnancy news. All the fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Kapoor junior. Well, Alia seems to be wrapping up all her work commitments ahead of her maternity break. She completed her Hollywood film Heart Of Stone and returned to India recently and now it’s a wrap on yet another schedule of her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan Johar shared a video of her dancing and celebrating as he bids her goodbye.

In the video, we can see Alia Bhatt taking the centre stage and dancing. Karan Johar has shot the video and he bids goodbye to her heroine. Alia can be seen in a beige-coloured kurta as she holds a spoon in her mouth and dances to hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s channa mereya. The entire team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was cheering for the actress including her co-actor Ranveer Singh. He looked dapper in a red shirt and denim. Sharing this video, KJo wrote, “A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library!”

Meanwhile, yesterday Alia Bhatt’s film Darlings trailer was launched. With this film she will also debut as a producer. Darlings also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in pivotal roles. The actress was present at the trailer launch event and looked like a ray of sunshine in her short yellow dress.

On the work front, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

