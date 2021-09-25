Alia Bhatt dazzles in a tangerine lehenga in THIS throwback pic; Don’t miss her funky sunglasses

When it comes to fashion, is one prominent figure who doesn't shy away from experimenting and blending latest styling trends. Recently, the Dear Zindagi actor took to Instagram to wish one of her close friends on the occasion of her birthday. While doing so, Alia Bhatt shared a throwback photo which sees her dazzling in a beautiful tangerine lehenga. Featuring a floaty tulle skirt, her traditional ensemble was embellished with pearls and glass beads.

Shelling major styling goals, Alia’s traditional set was completed with a brick brown dupatta which was covered in eccentric sequins. The diva did not refrain from using heavy accessories to up her style game. Statement maang tikka and matching chandbali earrings added elegance to her ethinic look. However, what left us surprised was the addition of sunglasses to her traditional look. Perfectly blending modern and ethnic trends, Alia aptly upped the funk quotient with the glasses. Speaking of her makeup, the star stuck with the minimal approach with her hair tied in a sleek bun.

Check out the picture below:

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She will be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming ambitious project, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from this, she has also paired up with beau to star in Ayan Mukerji’s dream project Brahmastra. The Sci-fi will be released in three parts.

Moreover, Alia has collaborated with South filmmaker Rajamouli for RRR thereby making fans eager for her Tollywood project. In addition to this, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Darlings are a few other projects in her pipeline.

