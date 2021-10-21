From Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi to Ranbir Kapoor in Wake Up Sid: B'wood stars' hyper relatable characters

We all have our favourite actors whom we can relate to in real life. Whether it’s because of our favourite movie, or just because we have come across really cool interviews. We have heard this numerous times, nobody is perfect. Hence, when a character on-screen is shown as flawed, vulnerable, it often gives the audience a chance to look into their inner selves unflinchingly. Especially, the current generation has found treasure in some of the characters that assure them that there is nothing called “perfect”. Relatable celebrities are the best kind of stars and hence we have listed down several characters with whom you’ll be able to connect.

Kangana Ranaut (Rani from Queen)

Don’t we all want to discover ourselves? Rani's journey of self-discovery was a path that many of us have either experienced or would want to. Her transformation from a shy, reserved person to the one who owns up her life confidently won our hearts. Sometimes in life, certain harsh and surprising experiences help us discover ourselves.

Deepika Padukone (Piku)

Piku was one of the characters we all saw ourselves in. She was the representation of every millennial working woman who tried to balance her professional and personal life. Her unconditional love for her father was heartwarming. While she was confident of her choices, she still struggled under the societal pressure of marriage, like so many of us.

Alia Bhatt (Kaira in Dear Zindagi)

Aren’t we all messed up? Alia Bhatt’s character in Dear Zindagi was the manifestation of the millennial generation. A career-driven, battling family issues - a messed up girl looking for peace in life. Many of us are so caught up in our struggles that we tend to hide the pressure we are in. The movie intelligently addressed mental health and made us think about its importance.

Hrithik Roshan (Arjun in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)

We are so engaged in our lives that we forget to live in the moment. Arjun’s journey helps us realize the importance of living in the moment. ZNMD was truly a coming-of-age film that also shelled out serious friendship goals. A famous dialogue from the film that still remains in our hearts, “Jab itna kuch achieve kiya hai toh kya khush ho? Agar aaj bhi kisi cheez ki kami mehsoos hoti hai toh woh kya hai. Un cheezon ke liye waqt nikalo jinse sachmuch tumhe khushi milti hai. Sieze the day my friend.”

Ranbir Kapoor (Sid in Wake Up Sid)

For every creative person out there who did not succeed at studying and took their own sweet time to find themselves will connect with Sid from Wake Up Sid.