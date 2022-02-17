Alia Bhatt on debate over Vijay Raaz’s character in Gangubai Kathiawadi: It’s not there to offend anyone

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited releases of the year. While Alia Bhatt has left everyone in awe with her portrayal of Gangubai, Vijay Raaz has also become the talk of the town ever since the makers have released the trailer of the movie. For the uninitiated, Vijay is playing the role of Razia Bai, Gangubai’s arch rival, in the movie which happens to be a trans-woman and it has sparked a debate in the town. However, Alia Bhatt, in her recent interview, has clarified that the character is not there to offend anyone.

Speaking to Deadline, Alia Bhatt asserted that while she understands the point of debate, it is a matter of the director and his vision. “Maybe the director found it interesting to have an actor like Vijay Raaz, who identifies as male, play a trans character,” she added. Furthermore, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress also asserted that while Vijay hasn’t played such a role on the big screen ever before, it also highlights his ability to transform into the character and performance.

To note, Gangubai Kathiwadi will mark Vijay Raaz’s second collaboration with Alia Bhatt. They had first collaborated for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which also featured Ranveer Singh in the lead. Speaking about the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, apart from Alia and Vijay, the movie will also feature Ajay Devgn and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles along with Emraan Hashmi in a cameo. Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to hit the screens on February 25.

