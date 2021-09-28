Alia Bhatt declares her love for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday with a beautiful pic from their vacation

and are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. While they are dating each other for a while, they are going strong and the fans love to see them together. Interestingly, as Ranbir Kapoor is turning a year older, he along with his ladylove Alia Bhatt has flown to Jodhpur for the celebration. And while the social media is abuzz with wishes for the Rockstar actor, Alia Bhatt has taken it as an opportunity to confess her love with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia shared a pic with Ranbir for the first time which was from one of their vacations. In the pic, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was seen enjoying the sunset with her main man as they sat by the lake side. Alia was dressed in a white coloured tank top and matching pyjamas and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Ranbir was wearing a grey t-shirt with denims and completed his look with a cap. The couple was sharing a beautiful and peaceful moment with Alia resting her head on Ranbir’s shoulder. In the caption, the Raazi actress showered birthday love on Ranbir and wrote, “Happy birthday my life” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post for Ranbir Kapoor:

Soon, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shaheen Bhatt took to the comment section and dropped hearts for the couple. This isn’t all. Saba Ali Khan wished the couple forever happiness and wrote, “Happy birthday Ranbir and @aliaabhatt ...stay safe. And HAPPY always”. To note, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra.

Also Read: PHOTO: Are Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt scouting for wedding venues in Jodhpur? Find out