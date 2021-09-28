Alia Bhatt declares her love for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday with a beautiful pic from their vacation

Alia Bhatt declares her love for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday with a beautiful pic from their vacation
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. While they are dating each other for a while, they are going strong and the fans love to see them together. Interestingly, as Ranbir Kapoor is turning a year older, he along with his ladylove Alia Bhatt has flown to Jodhpur for the celebration. And while the social media is abuzz with wishes for the Rockstar actor, Alia Bhatt has taken it as an opportunity to confess her love with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia shared a pic with Ranbir for the first time which was from one of their vacations. In the pic, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was seen enjoying the sunset with her main man as they sat by the lake side. Alia was dressed in a white coloured tank top and matching pyjamas and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Ranbir was wearing a grey t-shirt with denims and completed his look with a cap. The couple was sharing a beautiful and peaceful moment with Alia resting her head on Ranbir’s shoulder. In the caption, the Raazi actress showered birthday love on Ranbir and wrote, “Happy birthday my life” along with a heart emoticon.

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Soon, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shaheen Bhatt took to the comment section and dropped hearts for the couple. This isn’t all. Saba Ali Khan wished the couple forever happiness and wrote, “Happy birthday Ranbir and @aliaabhatt ...stay safe. And HAPPY always”. To note, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra.

Advertisement

Credits: Alia Bhatt's Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : immature high school girl with her crush
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : gross couple he can be her uncle and shes just despo
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : someone is fake here in this pair
REPLY 6 13 hours ago
Anonymous : don't argue in vain. everyone marries who they think is better. if they are to be together they will be, if not, not.
REPLY 5 14 hours ago
Anonymous : RK n Alia are each others life
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Can’t believe he is into her lol
REPLY 6 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Old RK, the last one at ALIA?
REPLY 5 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Ranbir unmarried uncle
REPLY 5 14 hours ago
Anonymous : RANBIR & KATRINA
REPLY 4 14 hours ago
Anonymous : katrina & ranbir the best love ever !
REPLY 5 15 hours ago
Anonymous : katrina was a fling alia is his life and RK is alia life
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : RK is fake
REPLY 3 13 hours ago
Anonymous : rk's fans go head to head, offending everyone just to see the old uncle ranbir married. patiently he is still thinking about the math problem. if he is smart solve it if he is not flop
REPLY 8 15 hours ago
Anonymous : It can be seen clearly that alia leaning of him. With two major (5-8yr) relationships and few hookups, ranbir is drained of love emotions. Now its only relaxation, family and kids...he's old sack now
REPLY 5 15 hours ago
Anonymous : girls always lean on boys and there are many pics where RK is leaning on alia . hater get lost
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : rk has a kid.look ALIA !
REPLY 5 14 hours ago
Anonymous : RK wants to protect there privacy
REPLY 0 13 hours ago
Anonymous : What a silly post. Ranbir is talker and his head is higher than Alia’s. So physically it will be less comfortable for him to bend down and rest his head against her. But you can still se that his head is leaning toward her. Still they make an awkward looking couple. She looks like a bachi compared to hum. But alas, that’s another man who went for a much younger girl than to marry someone closer to his age.
REPLY 2 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Ranbir turned 40, he is no more superstar, his only option to stardom is alia. Poor old man
REPLY 8 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Boring buddha with a bachchi
REPLY 8 16 hours ago
Anonymous : I bet you are 100 and jealous
REPLY 1 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Alia is not a bachi
REPLY 4 15 hours ago
Anonymous : they are just like kareena and saif . 10 year age diffnce . get lost hater
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : 10 year age differnce is not big thing
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina must be having hard time
REPLY 4 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Ranbir happy with Alia Katrina happy with vicky
REPLY 3 15 hours ago
Anonymous : shadi kab?
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : Kangana is burning. Now surely a new attack on Aalia is going to come up
REPLY 6 17 hours ago
Anonymous : God forbid
REPLY 1 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Pretty couple..Happy birthday RK
REPLY 3 17 hours ago
Anonymous : God bless u two
REPLY 3 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Exotic location and pic❤
REPLY 3 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Ranbir alia se pyar karta h aur ussi se shadi karega... jalte raho nalle haters
REPLY 3 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Sahi Baat Hai. Ranbir Alia se sacha pyar karta hai aur alia bhi ranbir se sacha pyar krti hai. Nazar na lage inki jodi ko.
REPLY 0 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika and Katrina PR's is here..Lmao
REPLY 1 17 hours ago
Anonymous : KANGANA'S *
REPLY 5 15 hours ago
Anonymous : ayan is with them
REPLY 3 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Poor haters keep burning!
REPLY 2 17 hours ago
Anonymous : God bless this couple.
REPLY 2 17 hours ago
Anonymous : RANBIR ALIA <333333
REPLY 3 17 hours ago
Anonymous : I love this pair.
REPLY 3 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Marriage when??? #Ralia
REPLY 1 17 hours ago
Anonymous : never
REPLY 6 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Never because RK is old?
REPLY 4 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Plzzz get married Ranbir Alia.
REPLY 3 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Ralia <333333
REPLY 2 17 hours ago
Anonymous : He has never held her even once. All the pda comes from her. I really feel she deserves someone who can express his love openly for her. His opinion about Alia looks scripted everytime.
REPLY 10 17 hours ago
Anonymous : shut up idiot. nobody is forcing him be with her . he is introvert he only says. Alia is more outspoken and tats wat makes them a perfect couple n RK not even on social media n alia always part of RK family duities . he wants to protect his privacy
REPLY 4 16 hours ago
Anonymous : he called her his gf and is part of every family event. if he didnt love her why he will holiday with her and agree to be in pics and posting it ? kuch bhi
REPLY 5 16 hours ago
Anonymous : not scripted he is protecting there relationship privacy
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : hater get a job. they balance each other ., RK protects there privacy and alia talks about it .
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Stop being so jealous Deepika fans. She must be burning seeing her true love happy with another woman xD
REPLY 2 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Kangana fans are jealous bcz DP fans love deepveer
REPLY 4 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Shut up idiot, Deepika's fans are jealous of Ranbi and Alia for what ? Deepveer fans don't even give shit to your old man.lol
REPLY 1 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika bots are burning here!
REPLY 2 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Kangana*
REPLY 2 15 hours ago
Anonymous : burning here AYAAN
REPLY 3 14 hours ago
Anonymous : who clicked the picture?
REPLY 2 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Drone
REPLY 3 15 hours ago
Anonymous : why dont they get married?
REPLY 0 18 hours ago
Anonymous : IN 2078 ,PERHAPS
REPLY 3 14 hours ago
Anonymous : they are married . when pandemic ends they will have party
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : boring
REPLY 7 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Photo kisne khiccha? PR people or The third wheel?
REPLY 9 18 hours ago
Anonymous : pr
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Anybody remember the Same kind of pic from Ranveer and Deepika's New York vacation in 2014 when they are celebrating Deepika's birthday?
REPLY 9 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Obh yaah I remember that. Alia is a copycat
REPLY 5 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Don't u knw Kareena & Deepika are Alia's inspiration.
REPLY 3 17 hours ago
Anonymous : ayan very jealous while clicking the pic
REPLY 8 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Copy cat always coming other couple
REPLY 7 18 hours ago
Anonymous : who clicked the pic? lol
REPLY 6 18 hours ago

