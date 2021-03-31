Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone are all for Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ as they share what they’re grooving to

Justin Bieber’s latest hit ‘Peaches’ has been creating a buzz in Bollywood with actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone sharing what they're listening to. Take a look.

After Justin Bieber’s Justice entered atop the Billboard 200, one particular song from the hit album ‘Peaches’, which features Daniel Caesar and Giveon has made its way to the top of Hot 100. The song has been creating a lot of buzz in the west after its release and has now become a hit in India as well. Bollywood stars have opened up about how much they love the new song on their social media handles. To name a few, and have recently shared what they are listening to.

Earlier today, Deepika posted a video about the songs she listens to. The star refused to share her entire playlist; however, she jammed to the popular song ‘Peaches’. Alia was also baffled by the amazing beat of the song as she also shared a photo while listening to the song. The actress even added a peach emoji along with the photo. Both stars thoroughly enjoyed the song and shared their love for the cool song with all their fans.

Speaking of work, Alia has a ton of projects lined up in front of her. The busy actress has been working on SS Rajmouli’s RRR where she’s be seen playing the role of Sita. The star also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Karan Johar’s Takht in her kitty. On the other hand, Deepika is awaiting the release of 83 that has been directed by Kabir Khan. The sports drama also has Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The star will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the action film Fighter.

