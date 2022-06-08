Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Follow the skincare routine of these 5 beauties for glass-like skin

We often admire Bollywood actresses for their beauty and gorgeous skin and perfect hair but do you know how these divas manage to keep their skin flawless? Skincare! Yes, the B-town beauties opt for a skincare routine amid hectic schedules to give their skin a meticulously hydrated glow. For some actresses, the skin care products do wonder while for some, home remedies and mothers’ advice suit the best. Read about some secretive beauty secrets of Bollywood celebrities that you should absolutely know to get a glass-like skin!

Here’s how your favourite celebrities, from Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, to Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor manage to keep their skin flawless:

Alia Bhatt

Are you obsessed with Alia Bhatt’s no makeup look and selfies? Well, you need to follow her skincare regime for that. The gorgeous actress makes sure that she drinks a lot of water to stay hydrated. Drinking water helps in flushing out the toxins from the body. She also takes multivitamins including Vitamins A, C, and E. She keeps herself healthy from within by eating right.

Deepika Padukone:

Well, Deepika too, believes in drinking copious amounts of water to avoid too many skin care products and not to forget, removing her makeup before bedtime. Well, isn’t that the easiest and the cheapest way to get a radiating skin like Deepika? In an interview with Vogue, India, Deepika said that she is very particular about removing her makeup and cleaning out her skin before bedtime. “No matter how tired I am or how hectic my day has been, I always make it a point to take it off.” She also prefers to take a body massage with coconut oil every week to relax her body.

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra follows her mother’s homemade remedies for all sorts of skin problems. She shared her mother’s face pack recipe. Shea uses a mix of whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt, and rose water on her face to get a gorgeous glow. Priyanka also believes in applying coconut oil to her body before going to bed as it helps the skin soften.

Kareena Kapoor:

The flawless beauty regime involves the use of almond oil and honey in her skincare routine. She has learned this skincare tip from her mother and grandmother. She uses almond oil to massage her face as well as scalp. Bebo also mixes almond oil with curd to use as an extra nourishing and moisturizing face pack. It could also be applied all over the body for moisturized and happy skin.

Sonam Kapoor:

Well, the mommy-to-be’s beauty mantra is eating and thinking right. Sonam’s beauty secrets reveal that she hugely favors natural products and also drinks coconut water every 2 to 3 hours to maintain her skin’s glow. She uses milk as an astringent and her go-to face pack includes milk, gram flour, and yogurt. Milk reduces pigmentation, hydrates skin, heals acne, and relieves sunburn. The actress also uses a Multani mitti face pack occasionally when her skin needs a deeper action.