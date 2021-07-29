Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone laud Simone Biles’ Tokyo Olympics withdrawal, raise mental health awareness

Content Warning: This article contains references to depression and mental health issues.

Bollywood actors , and have extended support to gymnast Simone Biles’ decision of withdrawing from Tokyo Olympics 2020. The USA athlete during her press conference cited mental health issues to be the core root of her stepping down from the sports tournament. This move of Simone has generated conversations around mental health awareness on social media. Talking about the same, Raazi fame Alia Bhatt shared a clip of Simone Biles’ press interview on her Instagram story.

While sharing the video, Alia said that this is ‘a reminder that your mental health is as important as your physical health. This helps change the narrative regarding mental health all over the world, more power to you”. The Gully Boy actor further added the hashtag ‘Mental Health Matters’ to end her social media post. Meanwhile, Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone articulated “I hear you” to showcase her support on the matter. For Varun Dhawan, Simone Biles’ story was an ‘inspiring’ one. The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor said, “What an inspiration. An important reminder to take care of your mental health along with physical! A message for difficult times like these”.

Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She will be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of 83 alongside husband . She will also be a part of Shakun Batra’s yet untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. As of Varun he has Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)