Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone stun for Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash; fans say ‘just looking like a wow’

Bollywood bashes are always a star-studded affair, and last night was no exception as Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday grandly and lavishly. The event saw various stars and famous personalities gracing the occasion in glamorous outfits, adding to the glitz and allure of the celebration. Divas such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and more came together to honor the iconic actor. Their pictures from the night, shared on social media, garnered an outpouring of love from fans who couldn't help but gush over their stunning looks, contributing to the 'just looking like a wow' trend.

Alia Bhatt stuns in black dress for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash

Actress Alia Bhatt, who shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan and is affectionately referred to as his little one, graced his birthday bash. The duo have previously shared the screen in Dear Zindagi. Alia chose a gorgeous little black dress, adorning her hands with silver rings, for the extravagant event last night. She complemented the ensemble with flawless makeup and her hair elegantly cascading down. Alia took to Instagram to share captivating photographs that captured the essence of her stunning look.

Alia's fans couldn't help but shower her with love and admiration for her captivating look. Comments flooded in, with one fan hailing her as a "Queen," while another expressed, “In love with the dress.” A particular comment echoed the sentiment, stating, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow." The comment section was also adorned with an array of red heart and fire emojis.

Deepika Padukone shares glimpse of her look from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration

Deepika Padukone dazzled in a short silver sequined dress adorned with a striking red rose print. She completed her ensemble with long heels and elegant earrings. Her smoky eyes and sharp makeup, combined with her flowing open hair, added a touch of allure to her overall look. Deepika treated her followers to a stunning montage of photos, showcasing the chic outfit in all its glory.

Fans couldn't resist expressing their admiration for Deepika's look. One complimented her by saying, "Ate and left no crumbs," while another declared her as "The hottie forevvaa." Keeping up with the trend, a fan chimed in with, "Sooo beautiful, sooo elegant, just looking like a wow.”

Other celebrities who attended the occasion included Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and more.

