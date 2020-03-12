  1. Home
Alia Bhatt is delighted on receiving a beautiful portrait of hers as a gift from fans; See Pic

Alia Bhatt receives an adorable portrait of the actress flashing her cute smile from her fans when spotted in the city.
Alia Bhatt started 2020 on a hight note. The actress was on cloud nine when she received the Filmfare award for the Best Actress for her role in Gully Boy. Recently, Alia grabbed headlines when she was spotted with her beau Ranbir Kapoor twinning in white for a Holi bash. Ranbir was wearing a white sweatshirt and sporting his signature cap as usual. Alia, on the other hand, was flaunting a white salwar kameez. The two were spotted looking at each other while sitting in the car. 

Alia Bhatt has a huge fan following. The actress garnered fans since her very first film Student Of The Year with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. From her acting to her stunning looks, Alia has struck a chord with her fans. Recently, we came across an adorable gift that Alia received by her fans. Alia was spotted at Goregaon, Filmciy recently and was gifted a portrait of herself from her fans. In the picture shared by a fan, Alia looks delighted to pose with the portrait and with her fans. 

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt & Shaheen Bhatt beaming with joy in THIS selfie post Guilty screening proves how much they loved it)

On the work front, Alia is busy with the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated to be released on September 11, 2020. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Apart from this, Alia will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will be released on December 4, 2020. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen doing a cameo in the film. 

 

Check out Alia Bhatt's picture here:

