Alia Bhatt is a desi at heart as she relishes Dal Chawal in London while shooting for Heart of Stone; PIC

Alia Bhatt created massive waves after she was roped in for Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone. The movie, which will also star Jamie Dornan in a key role, will mark the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’s big Hollywood debut. In fact, Alia had left for London early this month to shoot for this much talked about project and even sought best wishes for the new journey. And now, Alia has been treating fans with beautiful glimpses of her stay in London. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia has now shared another post from London which prove that the actress is desi at heart.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a pic of a plate of daal chawal. Yes! The Student of The Year actress is having daal chawal in London and she is absolutely loving it. Sharing the pic, Alia wrote, “ Nothing like dal chawal! NOTHING”. Clearly, Alia is missing the desi khana and didn’t miss out on a chance to binge on it while shooting for her Hollywood project with Heart of Stone.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post about relishing dal chawal:

Meanwhile, Alia also has some interesting projects in her kitty back in Bollywood. The actress will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. To note, it will mark Alia’s first onscreen appearance with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year. Apart from this, Alia is also working on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh which will be hitting the screens on February 10 next year.

