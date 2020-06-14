  1. Home
Alia Bhatt devastated by Sushant Singh Rajput's death; Says 'You will be missed by each and every one of us'

Among other celebs, Alia Bhatt has also mourned the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has penned a heartfelt note for the late actor on Twitter.
One of Bollywood’s most talented actors, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, 14th June 2020. The actor’s demise has left everyone in the entertainment industry in deep shock. As per reports by police officials, he committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. However, no note has been recovered by the Mumbai police yet. The actor was last seen in the movie Chhichhore co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. His absence will be felt in the film industry for a long time.

Many Bollywood celebs have taken to social media and mourned the loss of the talented actor. Alia Bhatt has posted a tweet in which she has penned down a heartfelt note for the MS Dhoni star. The actress writes, “I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You've left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans.”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s tweet below:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s acting career began with the television industry in which he delivered stellar performances in shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then moved on to Bollywood and made his debut there with the movie Kai Po Che. He got his breakthrough in the industry after playing the titular role in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story based on the life of the Indian skipper.  

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: 34 year old actor found dead at Mumbai home; police say suicide)

Credits :Twitter

