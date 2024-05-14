'Alia Bhatt didn't have playroom' in her childhood, recalls Soni Razdan; says 'Today Raha has a lot more'

In a recent interview, Soni Razdan reflected on the challenges she and her husband Mahesh Bhatt encountered when they were beginning their journey. They resided in a modest one-bedroom apartment and faced financial hardships.

Soni assumed the role of a sole caregiver to their daughters, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt, as Mahesh was deeply immersed in his work. She also noted that Alia grew up without a playroom. Now that Alia is a mother herself, her circumstances enable her to offer superior childcare for her daughter, Raha.

Soni Razdan felt she was single-handedly raising Alia and Shaheen

During a conversation with Alia Bhatt for The Nod Mag, Soni Razdan reflected on the Udta Punjab actress's childhood days days. She recalled, "Back then, we lived in a small one-bedroom flat. We didn’t have a lot of money; we were young and struggling to make it. But the children were raised with a lot of love. We didn’t have smartphones—heck, Alia didn’t even have a playroom. But life was simpler then."

She further revealed that during that phase, she often felt like a sole caretaker. While Mahesh Bhatt was supportive, his intense commitment to his work, filming for three movies a day, left her with the primary responsibility. She recalled Shaheen being just three weeks old when he departed for a shoot, leaving her to care for a baby who resisted sleep throughout the night.

"Every parent hopes to raise their child well, wants their child to be a better version of them. Today, Raha has a lot more. Alia’s position allows to give her the very best—the best childcare, the best nurses, and the best toys. Alia knows her privilege and is grateful for it", the Pippa actress added.

In the same interview, Razdan opened up about Alia's struggle with working child's guilt, particularly during the filming of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, in London. Alia, who was pregnant at the time, confessed to experiencing three sleepless nights due to overwhelming guilt about potentially not being a sufficiently devoted daughter.

Soni Ji noted that despite Alia's diligent efforts to prioritize her mental well-being, there are moments when she frets about being unavailable to answer her phone or offer her parents the attention they deserve.

