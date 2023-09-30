Alia Bhatt didn’t see her parents’ movies while growing up; watched Pooja Bhatt’s ‘cutesy romantic stuff’

Alia Bhatt has showcased her acting prowess through a myriad of acclaimed roles over the years, including performances in films like Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Darlings, among others. Hailing from a cinematic lineage, her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a distinguished filmmaker, and her mother, Soni Razdan, is an actress. Despite her deep roots in the film industry, Alia recently disclosed that, during her childhood, she didn't extensively watch her parents' movies. Instead, she found herself drawn to the films of her sister, Pooja Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt on not watching Mahesh Bhatt-Soni Razdan’s movies but Pooja Bhatt’s romantic films

In a recent discussion with Elle US Magazine, Alia Bhatt opened up about her childhood viewing habits, revealing that she didn't immerse herself in her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's movies during her formative years. She explained, “Honestly, I was very sensitive as a child and I took the films too seriously. I didn’t want to see my mother being pushed out of a window or see her suffering. That wasn’t something I wanted to engage with.”

The actress even found some of her father's films to be too intense for her age at the time. However, Alia revealed she repeatedly watched the charming and romantic films of her sister, Pooja Bhatt. She mentioned, “The cutesy romantic stuff I could handle.”

When reminiscing about her childhood aspirations to become an actor, Alia shared, “I liked what I saw coming from the television box—the people dancing around and making faces at each other. I thought it might be nice to be inside that box one day.”

Alia Bhatt’s professional front

In her recent professional endeavors, Alia Bhatt achieved a significant milestone by delivering the highest-grossing Bollywood romantic comedy worldwide, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh. Simultaneously, she marked her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Following a brief family vacation, Alia is gearing up for her next venture, Jigra, a project she recently announced. She is turning producer for the second time for this Vasan Bala directorial. Excitement surrounds her upcoming roles, which reportedly include a lead in a female spy movie with Yash Raj Films and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated period drama, Baiju Bawra. The official announcements of these projects are highly awaited.

