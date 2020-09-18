  1. Home
Alia Bhatt digs out a childhood photo from her archives to wish her ‘life’ and BFF Akanksha Ranjan; PHOTO

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and next, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.
Today, Sadak 2 actress Alia Bhatt blessed our feeds after she shared an unseen childhood photo with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Well, Alia dug out a special photo from the archives to wish her BFF on her birthday. In the said photo, we can see Alia Bhatt and Akansha playing a game, wearing frocks, and alongside the photo, Alia’s caption read, “happy birthday my life…”  

Well, Alia is extremely attached to her BFF and often, they jet off for mini vacations with their entire girl gang. But we also want to thank the birthday girl for sharing unseen photos of Alia Bhatt on her feed and recently, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared an adorable picture of Alia Bhatt as she met a cute doggy. For all those who don’t know, Akansha made her film debut earlier this year with Netlfix’s Guilty co-starring Kiara Advani and post watching the film, Alia Bhatt cried as Akanksha had earlier narrated that Alia left before the film ended and later, they got into the car and Alia Bhatt cried and gave a lowdown of everything.

Recently, on boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s sisters birthday, Alia and Ranbir recorded a cute video to wish Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as they danced to Aap Jaisa Koi from the film Qurbani. On the work front, Alia was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and next, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

happy birthday my life

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) on

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Alia Stop trying to be Cute, Muggles will show u mirror

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Reality is something else. Good heart has gone. Evilness has crept into her heart

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Someone needs to show You the Mirror my friend.... Your heart and Soul reeks of hatred and Evil.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

And if one comment on a stupid game show which was meant with No malice can make "Evilness creep into her heart"... Imagine the level of "Evilness" You carry in Your own heart and Soul with Your Vicious comment and hatred.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

AWWWWWWWW.. Sooo cute pic. <3

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Is that deepika Padukone standing in the red dress?

