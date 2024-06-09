Alia Bhatt dishes chic vibes in Sabyasachi outfit as she drops pics from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding gala; fans say ‘Garmi in Mumbai is justified’

Alia Bhatt is taking summer fashion too seriously and we aren’t even complaining. The actress has dropped some pictures from her bomb appearance at the second leg of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Italy. Dressed in a formal-chic Sabyasachi ensemble, here’s how the internet thinks Alia is serving.

Alia Bhatt drops pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala

Dressed in pleated wide-leg trousers in white, cinched with a Sabyasachi motif belt. Accompanied by a patterned eggshell pink bralette with a matching crew neck jacket carrying pearl-crusted borders, Alia Bhatt’s ensemble is no less than a dream in itself. Sharing the carousel, she wrote alongside, “from not so long ago…”

Fans have now flooded Alia’s comment section with their thoughts and it is too relatable to miss. One user wrote, “Fair, now the Garmi in Mumbai is justified.” The second commented, “Ab samjh aaya mera AC bhi room thanda kyu nahi karra.. garmi toh aapne badha rakhi hai.” The third one added, “Someone says garmi iski wajh s badh rhi h.” Check out the post here:-

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. In a recent interview with Forbes, the actress shared why she signed the movie which is reportedly based on the bond of siblings.

She quoted, "At the time I signed Jigra, it was just after I had given birth, a couple of months, like 4 months, so I was feeling very protective. Something about me was feeling… like I was just in Tiger’s mode wanting to protect my cub. So Jigra is all about protecting your loved ones."

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Italy

Held aboard a cruise in Europe’s Italy, the gala was held between May 28 and June 1. It was reportedly attended by over 800 guests including the who’s who of Bollywood. Among the many stars were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Guru Randhawa among others.

Anant and Radhika will tie the knot on July 12 at BKC’s Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

