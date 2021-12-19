Alia Bhatt dishes out happy vibes with her squad as they shine bright in latest pic.

Alia Bhatt and her squad recently celebrated Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's wedding. Even before the celebration hangover could wrap up, the girl gang is now back to celebrating another friend's bachelorette. Alia's close friend Meghna Goyal is gearing up for her wedding and her girl squad threw her a dreamy bachelorette.

While the actress has refrained from sharing any photos on social media, her friends did not hold back and have dropped several glimpses. From a cosy dinner night to live music to colour co-ordinating, Alia and her friends have given her fans several reasons to rejoice.

We chanced upon one such picture from the weekend party. Shared by Usaamah Siddique, Alia and her friends can be seen sitting at an aesthetically decorated table, as they smile for the camera. Alia can be seen wearing a strapless orange number and gold star fish earrings. The photos are all things happy and proof that the actress had a great and relaxed weekend with her closest friends.

Check out the photos below:

Last week, Alia was in New Delhi for the launch of Brahmastra motion poster launch along with boyfriend and co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The motion poster launch was a success as the actors interacted with their fans. The first look of Ranbir as Shiva also was well received.

ALSO READ: Ayan admits there are delays in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's lives due to him; KJo says 'You can't curb love'