WATCH: Alia Bhatt ditches her swanky car & takes an auto rickshaw ride to reach Versova Jetty

In the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world, everyday umpteen celebs get spotted in Mumbai either fulfilling their professional commitments or spending leisure time on the streets of the Dream city. Actor was the recent one who caught the attention of shutterbugs as she stepped out setting another classic example for uber cool fashion. However, what left everyone baffled was the actor’s decision to ditch her swanky car for an auto rickshaw ride. Multiple media reports suggest that Alia was seen stepping outside an auto as she arrived at Versova jetty.

The Highway actor was seen donning white sleeveless crop top which was matched with light blue ripped denim jeans. Alia kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalist makeup. Sleek hair tied in a ponytail with a black statement backpack and mask completed the entire look of Alia. While chunky white stainless shoes added a bit of funkiness to her stylish casuals.

Check it out below:

This isn’t the first time, when fans have seen Alia travelling in a rickshaw. Previously, she also took to social media to express her love for an auto ride. While sharing a photo of her yet another rickshaw session, she said, “My favourite ride. Rickshaw ride..” Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Alia will be next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Katiawadi’. Apart from this, fans also are bracing themselves to see her feature alongside boyfriend in Ayan Mukherji’s sci-fi- flick, Brahmastra. RRR and Darlings are a few other interesting projects lying in her kitty.

