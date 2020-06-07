Alia Bhatt ditches Ranbir Kapoor & joins Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu, Shaheen & Soni Razdan for a girl gang selfie
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has her social media game on point. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter has been treating fans with some adorable throwback pictures on her social media account. She has been digging up all her childhood pictures too and sharing the same with fans. Recently, Riddhima shared a picture with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt where RK is pretending like he is off to sleep already. Also present was Alia's mother Soni Razdan along with a friend of theirs as can be seen in the photos.
And now, Riddhima shared another selfie with Alia, Shaheen, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. In the selfies shared we can see Alia twinning with Neetu Kapoor donning a black coloured top, whereas Shaheen looks pretty in a white coloured top as she twins with mommy Soni Razdan and Riddhima, on the other hand, looks impressive in a red coloured top. All the beauties look amazing as they strike a pose for the selfie. It looks like the girls decided to ditch Ranbir for a perfect girl gang selfie. Looks like the Kapoors and Bhatts sure had a great Saturday night.
Meanwhile, Alia recently treated fans with a sunkissed photo on her social media account. In the picture shared, we can see the Gully Boy actress gazing out at the beautiful sunset from her balcony. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "सूरज हुआ मद्धम (Suraj Hua Maddham)"
On the work front, Alia Bhatt has completed the shoot for her upcoming movie Sadak 2 which has been directed by none other than her father, Mahesh Bhatt. She will be collaborating with beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Alia will team up with noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the much-anticipated movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Alia will also be venturing into the South film industry with RRR.
