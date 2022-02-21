Alia Bhatt does her iconic Gangubai Kathiawadi pose as she stands on a theatre’s roof in Kolkata; PICS

Alia Bhatt is the talk of the town these days and is making headlines every now and then as her film Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has created a lot of hype and fans are eagerly waiting to see Alia in a changed avatar. Well, the 2 States actress is on a promotional spree these days and is currently in Kolkata to promote her film that also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. She managed to grab all the attention once again as she stood at a theatre’s roof and did her iconic pose from the movie.