Alia Bhatt doles out motivation as she shares Dalai Lama’s words of wisdom & it will make you stop worrying

Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, has shared a post that will surely leave her fans all motivated.

The gorgeous is one of the most loved celebrities on social media. The Student of the Year star enjoys a massive fan base on her handles and often keeps her fans and netizens hooked with her interesting posts. Right from dropping her breathtaking photos to sharing her skincare regime, Alia has been a true blue social media queen. Also, the Raazi star often shares some motivational and inspiring quotes on her social media to lift the mood of her fans.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia has doled out Tuesday's motivation by sharing Dalai Lama’s words of wisdom. Her post will surely cheer up her fans and will make them stop worrying. Taking to her Instagram story, the Gully Boy actress shared a quote that reads, “There is no benefit in worrying whatsoever.”

Previously, Alia had penned a sweet note for boyfriend 's niece Samara on her birthday. Wishing the little girl, she had posted a happy photo of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday my cutie patootie!!! Sams a big girl now, followed by a heart and kiss emoticons.

On the professional front, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra that is touted to be one of the most anticipated upcoming films. The actress will be seen sharing the silver space with Ranbir in the same. To note, Brahmastra marks their first outing together. The forthcoming movie has been bankrolled by . Apart from this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and S.S Rajamouli’s period action RRR in her pipeline.

