Alia Bhatt doles out Wednesday Wisdom with Charles Darwin's quote on survival, change and leaves fans inspired

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a quote on 'survival and change' by Charles Darwin. The Brahmastra star left fans motivated with the quote to take on the rest of the week.

Actress often uses her social media to spread positivity via her posts. Be it sharing her own photos with inspiring captions or just giving fans insight into her life, Alia uses social media in a positive manner. Since the Brahmastra actress enjoys a massive fan following, she often shares her thoughts and opinions on her social media handles and leaves fans inspired. Speaking of this, recently, Alia chose to quote Charles Darwin on her Instagram handle where she shared his thoughts on change and survival.

The Raazi star surely left all motivated with the post. Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a quote by Charles Darwin. The quote reads, "It is not the strongest of the species that survive, not the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change." The quote surely sent out positive vibes among Alia's fans to get through the rest of the week. Yesterday, Alia had even lauded the cast of Delhi Crime for bagging an International Emmy Award for their show by sharing her thoughts on her Instagram story.

Often, Alia posts motivational quotes on her social media handles and sends out the right kind of inspiration to fans.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post:

Meanwhile, the actress has been spending time at home and recently, shared photos with her cat and sister Shaheen Bhatt on social media. On the work front, Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Besides this, she also has Brahmastra with beau . The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by .

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

