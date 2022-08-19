Alia Bhatt dons adorable blue dress, gets clicked with Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar at latter’s office; PICS
Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, where she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt, along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, and Karan Johar were spotted outside the latter’s office a few moments back. The shutterbugs clicked the trio, while they obliged them with photos and smiled at the cameras. Check out their photos below.
Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji clicked:
Credits: Viral Bhayani
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!