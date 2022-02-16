Alia Bhatt looks dreamy in a white gown as she takes Gangubai Kathiawadi to Berlinale 2022; PICS
Some time back, Alia took to the photo-and-video sharing application and posted a slew of pictures clicked by Marcos Rodriguez Velo. The actress looked nothing short of a vision in the off-shoulder white gown. Her makeup looked fresh, dewy, and minimal, thus accentuating her features better. Apart from mascara, blushed cheeks, and tinted lips, Alia’s makeup also included some freckles, which complimented her beauty. Furthermore, the actress wore beautiful flowers in her hair that she kept open. Sharing these pictures on the ‘gram, Alia captioned her post with “Berlin baby (white heart emoji) #gangubaikathiawadi #berlinale2022”.
As soon as she shared the picture, it was showered with a lot of love and comments from fans.
Take a look:
Talking about the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the cinemas on February 25th. Two songs from the movie namely Dholida and Jab Saiyaan came out recently, which have been loved by people. Apart from Alia, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.
