Alia Bhatt looks dreamy in a white gown as she takes Gangubai Kathiawadi to Berlinale 2022; PICS

Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ever since the trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial dropped, people have been waiting to see how the story unfolds. Amid this, Bhatt is all set for the world premiere of her movie at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, or, Berlinale 2022. The actress took to her Instagram space a few moments back, and dropped jaw-droppingly beautiful pictures, as she donned a white gown for the event.

Some time back, Alia took to the photo-and-video sharing application and posted a slew of pictures clicked by Marcos Rodriguez Velo. The actress looked nothing short of a vision in the off-shoulder white gown. Her makeup looked fresh, dewy, and minimal, thus accentuating her features better. Apart from mascara, blushed cheeks, and tinted lips, Alia’s makeup also included some freckles, which complimented her beauty. Furthermore, the actress wore beautiful flowers in her hair that she kept open. Sharing these pictures on the ‘gram, Alia captioned her post with “Berlin baby (white heart emoji) #gangubaikathiawadi #berlinale2022”.

As soon as she shared the picture, it was showered with a lot of love and comments from fans.