Alia Bhatt dons pink salwar suit, Ranbir Kapoor opts for all black in UNSEEN PIC from Brahmastra promotions

Brahmastra is one of the most highly-anticipated films of this year. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer is all set to release theatrically on the 9th of September. Apart from the husband-and-wife duo, it also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Ahead of the big release of the mythological fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers and actors are busy promoting it in several cities. Speaking of which, we have now got our hands on an unseen photo of Alia and Ranbir as they promoted their movie in Hyderabad. Have you seen it yet?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s unseen photo from Brahmastra promotions

A few moments back, we got our hands on an adorable click featuring to-be-parents Alia and Ranbir, from the Brahmastra promotions in Hyderabad. The lovebirds were seen happily posing for a photo for a fan. Alia’s pregnancy glow is absolutely unmissable as she dons a pretty pink salwar suit. She sported minimal and dewy makeup, while her hair was left open. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings. On the other hand, Ranbir looked effortlessly handsome in a black jacket, which he wore with a black tee-shirt and matching denim-pants. The actors smiled warmly at the camera as it captured them.

Take a look:

On February 20, 2021, Pinkvilla exclusively reported how director Ayan Mukerji is planning to make his own Brahmastra universe, with multiple characters getting a spin off, if the first part fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt succeeds. Ayan recently confirmed such plans in an interview. We also revealed that the second part of the film will see the introduction of a new character named "Dev". And now, we have got some more details on the sequel of this modern mythology.

According to our sources, the Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters - MahaDev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actress has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.

