Alia Bhatt is dreaming of beach days while recovering from COVID and her new display photo proves it

Alia Bhatt, who has been battling COVID 19 at the moment, seems to be missing her moments from Maldivian vacation.

is one of the celebs in Bollywood who is quite active on social media and they make sure to keep her millions of fans intrigued with her posts. Be it an update about her movies, her health update or a random pic, every activity of Alia on Instagram tends to grab a lot of attention. So, when the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress went on to change her Instagram profile picture, it was bound to grab the eyeballs. After all, it proved how much she has been missing her beach days while she is battling COVID 19.

Alia has changed her profile picture to one of the clicks from her Maldives vacation. To recall, the actress had flown to the tropical paradise early this year along with her girl gang and was seen enjoying her time at the beach. In the pic, the Student of The Year actress was seen basking in the Maldivian sun and as she posed at the shore wearing a multi-coloured bikini. In fact, the backdrop of the blue sea and clear blue sky had added to the beauty of the pic.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s new display pic:

As of now, Alia has been on a break as she has been diagnosed with COVID 19 and is currently in home quarantine. The Raazi actress wrote, “Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe & take care.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt takes on the weekend with lazy selfies as she continues her battle with COVID 19; See Post

Share your comment ×