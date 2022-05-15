Alia Bhatt is dripping in silver in THIS stunning unseen pic from her wedding reception with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two recently celebrated the first month anniversary of their wedding and were spotted heading out of a restaurant. Well, the wedding might be a month old now but that does not lower the excitement of the fans to see their wedding pics. Yesterday Alia graced us with some unseen pictures and now celebrity stylist too shared pictures from what appeared to be RanLia’s reception party.

The first picture is the same one that Alia Bhatt shared yesterday. We can see Alia standing in front of Ranbir Kapoor wearing a gorgeous silver dress. She is all smiles as Ranbir Kapoor holds her from behind. RK looks dapper in a suit and he too is smiling. The next picture is an unseen picture of the actress in which we can see her dazzling in her sequined dress as she is captured looking somewhere.

Check out the image:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, the movie is slated to release on September 9 this year. Besides, Alia is also working on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She has also been roped in for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The movie will mark Farhan’s directorial comeback after a decade and comes with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Making the big announcement about the movie, Farhan wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."