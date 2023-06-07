Alia Bhatt drops a gorgeous sun-kissed PIC; Reveals what happens ‘2.3 seconds after’ she is left alone

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt may not be the most active celebrity on social media, but every now and then, she treats her 77.6 million followers on Instagram with some stunning pictures of herself. From goofy selfies, to precious moments with her family and friends, Alia Bhatt’s posts go viral in no time at all! On Wednesday morning, the actress posted a gorgeous no-makeup selfie that left fans in awe. Along with the picture, she also shared a hilarious caption that most of us will find relatable!

Alia Bhatt reveals what happens 2.3 seconds after she is left alone

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to post a stunning beach selfie. In the picture, the actress Is seen with wet hair, and she flashed her million-dollar smile for the camera. She is seen wearing a purple one-shoulder swimsuit in the picture, and she is seen without any makeup or filter. While the background is blurred, we can see some trees, and loungers behind her. She penned a hilarious caption, which proves that she absolutely loves clicking selfies.

“2.3 seconds after I’m left alone,” wrote Alia, hilariously revealing that she instantly starts clicking selfies the moment she is left alone. “Cuteness patootie,” read one comment on Alia’s post, while another comment read, “Itni pyaari ladki.” Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her cuteness! Check out her post below.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects ahead. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart Of Stone. Apart from these projects, Alia will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

