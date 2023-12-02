Alia Bhatt drops adorable PIC of Ranbir Kapoor reading to baby Raha; reveals she took her 'first steps today'

Released on December 1, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has created an immense stir amongst the audience, with several heaping adulation on him. The next person in line, actress Alia Bhatt, who is married to Ranbir, expressed her admiration for the actor's performance in the suspenseful thriller and expressed her personal happiness for the film's success.

Furthermore, she also revealed how he has been the most perfect father to their daughter Raha, who took her first steps today. Keep reading to know what Alia penned for Kapoor.

"Congratulations, my not-so-little animal!" Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor

Following the release of Animal on December 1, Ranbir Kapoor garnered quite some attention for his spectacular performance in the movie. His wife Alia Bhatt too seems to have been left amazed by the star’s dedication as she penned a lengthy note, heaping praise on the actor for his ‘patience’ and revealing that their daughter Raha took her first steps today.

Dropping a couple of pictures, wherein he can be seen promoting Animal and one in which he reads a book to Raha, Alia congratulated the actor for the success of his film saying, “For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft.. & for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist..& for literally making our daughter take her first steps today.. For completely blowing us away your performance…& for making it all of the above look so easy, Congratulations my not so little animal.”

More about Animal

The release of the film clashed with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur at the box office yesterday. Notably, Animal boasts of a stellar star cast with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor also featuring in it alongside Ranbir. The plot of the movie has been centered around the relationship between a father and his son and Mandanna can be seen essaying the character of Ranbir Kapoor’s potential love interest in the thriller project.

Apart from the plot, the movie’s songs were also relished by several. They include Papa Meri Jaan, Satranga, Hua Main and Arjan Vailly.

