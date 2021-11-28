Alia Bhatt drops birthday love for sister Shaheen Bhatt: Don’t know a world or a life without your love

Alia Bhatt's sister and author Shaheen Bhatt is celebrating her birthday today and the actress penned a heartwarming note for her older sibling. Shaheen and Alia share a close and strong bond and have always been there for each other. On Shaheen's birthday, Alia showered her with love.

The actress shared an adorable monochrome photo in which Alia can be seen giving Shaheen the tightest hug and a kiss on her cheek. Calling Shaheen her 'safe and happy place', Alia expressed her gratitude via the note. Alia's birthday message for Shaheen read:

"Happy birthday my sweetie.

My happy place.

My safe place.

My mother

My best friend

My child

I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love! I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram post below:

Apart from Alia, Neetu Kapoor also shared a throwback photo from their holiday trip wishing Shaheen. Calling her the birthday queen, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Shah Bhai."

Check it out:

