Alia Bhatt drops childhood picture with father Mahesh Bhatt in post on his 75th birthday; calls him 'wise man'

Renowned Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt turned 75 today, September 20. The film director, producer, and screenwriter who is known for his remarkable works in Hindi cinema, has been receiving warm birthday wishes from his followers, Bollywood celebrities, and his family members. Now joined his daughter and National-Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt. She also shared a childhood picture of her with his father and wrote a heartwarming post.

Alia Bhatt wishes father Mahesh Bhatt on his 75th birthday

A while ago, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared one childhood and recent pictures with his father Mahesh Bhatt to wish him on his 75th birthday. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "to the moon and back.. love you papa.. happy birthday my wise man."

In the first picture, a little Alia can be seen posing cutely while Mahesh holding her from behind. And, the second snap shows the actress posing with her father with moon in the background.

Have a look:

Fans took to the comment section and wished the producer a 'happy birthday' and also dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis while reacting to the father-daughter pictures.

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Ji reacted as his daughter and actress Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. This marked her first National Award in her film career.

The director said, "Overflowing with pride and joy as I watch my child win the national award for Best Actress for Gangubai. Her dedication and talent have made this dream a reality, and our entire family’s hearts couldn’t be happier."

Speaking about Mahesh Bhatt, his film Saaransh (1984) was screened at the 14th Moscow International Film Festival. It became India's official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film for that year. In 1987, he turned producer with the film Kabzaa under the banner of Vishesh Films with his brother Mukesh Bhatt.

Some of his best-directed movies are Sadak, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Aashiqui 2, Raaz, and many more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt 'overflows with pride' as Alia Bhatt wins National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi