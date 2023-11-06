Alia Bhatt drops cutesy glimpse of 'baby tiger' Raha as she turns one: 'We love you more than love itself'

Actress Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 and have been relishing their marital bliss since then. The duo was then gifted with their bundle of joy Raha Kapoor, and notably, today, the 6th of November, marks her 1st birthday. On the special day, her mother Alia has penned an endearing note for her ‘baby Tiger’ with some adorable photographs. Have a look inside!

You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake: Alia Bhatt to Raha

Taking to her Instagram account today, the Student of the Year actress penned an adorable note for her daughter as she turns a year old today.

Sharing some adorable glances wherein Raha can be seen playing with a cake and one, which shows Raha holding a small flower in her hand, Alia penned, “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake.”

Alia Bhatt proceeded to shower her daughter with love and wishes on her first birthday as she penned, “Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”



Alia Bhatt’s take on revealing Raha’s face

During her appearance at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit earlier, the Highway actress opined on when fans will get a glimpse of junior Alia Bhatt.

Discussing the same at length, Bhatt mentioned that she does not want to be seen as somebody who hides her daughter’s face. Rather, she is proud of her, she added.

Expressing her love for her daughter, Alia had also added that had the camera not been rolling during the interview, she would have showcased a huge portrait of hers on the big screen as she is immensely proud of her.

She went on to explain that she and Ranbir not revealing Raha’s face simply stems from the fact that they were new parents and were doubtful about having Raha’s face across social media platforms. Furthermore, since she is merely one-year-old, the Brahmastra actors did not see the need for her to be in the paparazzi spotlight.

