Alia Bhatt DROPS fun Mehendi pics with Ranbir Kapoor; Don't miss Groom's surprise act for her with Ayan as DJ

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are married, the former just shared new Mehendi photos from the intimate cermeony and they are all about fun and laughter. Ranbir and Alia looked deeply smitten by each other in this latest post. Alia looked ethereal in her ethnic attire.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream.It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life.There are days… and then there are days like these!"