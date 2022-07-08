Alia Bhatt drops glimpse of her look from Heart of Stone as she wraps shoot; Thanks co-actor Gal Gadot
Spoilers: Alia Bhatt was seen doing action in the new pictures from the sets!
Alia Bhatt wraps up Heart of Stone shoot
Some time back, Alia took to her Instagram space and dropped a few photos with the Heart of Stone team, including co-star Gal Gadot. In the first picture, she can be seen hugging Gal, as the latter clicked an adorable selfie with her. The next picture revealed some behind-the-scene glimpse of the shoot. Alia could be seen getting into her action avatar as she stood at a window, about to jump. She was seen dressed in a green bodysuit, with her hair tied in a half ponytail with a middle parting. The next photo featured Alia with more of her crew members. The last picture showcased a chair with ‘Heart of Stone’ written on it.
Sharing these photos, Alia also penned a sweet note as she expressed gratitude to the entire team for the experience. Her caption read, “Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart (red heart emojis) Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! (sun emojis) But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy (red heart emoji) (person with hands up emoji).”
Alia Bhatt’s photos with Gal Gadot and Heart of Stone set
Alia Bhatt will next star in ‘Darlings’, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. Then, she has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which will mark her first project with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.
ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy: We've seen many ups & downs in these years, want to enjoy this period