Alia Bhatt drops glimpse of her look from Heart of Stone as she wraps shoot; Thanks co-actor Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot for her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone where she will share screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. A few moments back, she took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos as she revealed her look from the film. Moreover, she posed with her co-actor Gal, and other crew members as well. Sharing the post, she wrote a sweet note thanking everyone for the experience.

Alia Bhatt wraps up Heart of Stone shoot

Some time back, Alia took to her Instagram space and dropped a few photos with the Heart of Stone team, including co-star Gal Gadot. In the first picture, she can be seen hugging Gal, as the latter clicked an adorable selfie with her. The next picture revealed some behind-the-scene glimpse of the shoot. Alia could be seen getting into her action avatar as she stood at a window, about to jump. She was seen dressed in a green bodysuit, with her hair tied in a half ponytail with a middle parting. The next photo featured Alia with more of her crew members. The last picture showcased a chair with ‘Heart of Stone’ written on it.

Sharing these photos, Alia also penned a sweet note as she expressed gratitude to the entire team for the experience. Her caption read, “Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart (red heart emojis) Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! (sun emojis) But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy (red heart emoji) (person with hands up emoji).”